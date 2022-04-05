ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal has added a new staff writer to its newsroom.

Chuck Thompson, a season journalist who comes to Bladen County from Sanford, began on Monday and is in the process of learning the area.

“It’s great to be here in Bladen County,” Thompson said. “I look forward to getting to know my new home and creating friendships.”

Thompson has put in a number of years working with a variety of media outlets. Prior to starting with the Bladen Journal, he spent time as a sale rep with The Sanford Herald; he also spent time working with The Abbott Show, a podcast focusing on human interest stories from north-central NC; as well as doing some on-air work with WFJA and WWGP radio and as a videographer with Broad River Films in Shelby.

“Chuck comes to us with a variety of experiences, but most of all he comes with a real interest and want to be in Bladen County,” said W. Curt Vincent, GM/editor of the Bladen Journal. “I’m looking forward to working with him on our day-to-day things, but also in looking for ways to bring additional items to the newspaper.”

Thompson said he has a house to sell in Sanford, but as soon as that happens he plans to rent or purchase a home in Bladen County.

“I want to make Bladen County my home (and) I’m thankful to be in the best part of the state,” he said. “Please say hello when you see me around.”

Thompson’s hobbies include playing golf and fishing.

He will be responsible for covering the Elizabethtown Town Council, the Bladen County School Board, the White Lake Town Board and, for the spring season, East Bladen athletics.

Thompson can be reached at 910-862-4163 or by email at cthompson@bladenjournal.com.