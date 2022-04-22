White Lake Water Festival

adds numerous activities

WHITE LAKE — What better way to start the summer than with a big splash? The Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce is encouraging visitors to do just that at the 44th annual White Lake Water Festival on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.

Several new elements have been added to this year’s festival, which has been themed “Make a Splash,” including a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament on Friday afternoon and a Float Contest during the popular White Lake Water Festival Parade on Saturday, May 21.

“We want to start out with a big splash,” Terri Dennison, the Chamber’s executive director said. “We are asking everyone to surround the lake, especially the area from Camp Clearwater to Goldston’s Beach, at 6 p.m. Friday night. When they hear a loud horn, they should jump or splash loudly into the water.”

Dennison added that a drone will be capturing the image of what is hopefully one big splash.

A newly formed band, Autumn Tyde, will make its appearance in White Lake on Friday evening, followed by two favorites — Rivermist will play on Saturday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Pink Slips from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Classic cars, trucks and other unique vehicles are invited to participate in three ways — on Friday night at 6 p.m. with a Cruise-In to Goldston’s Beach; by registering for the Parade; and by participating in the Car Show on Saturday. Vehicle owners who want to be in the parade should send in a parade entry form.

Another new aspect of the festival is two designated parking areas to alleviate congestion in the festival area on Saturday. A Park & Ride lot will be located at the old airport site on US 701. The Grand Regal Trolley and at least one other bus will transport people to Goldston’s Beach. A Park and Walk lot will be located on the site of the former MelFest, closer to Camp Clearwater and near Rt. 53 intersection with White Lake Road. People are encouraged to use these areas from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The parking lot at Goldston’s Beach and across the street will open at 4:30 p.m. for people coming for the evening entertainment.

There will be a variety of food vendors including the Sandwich Shop at Goldston’s Beach as well as several food trucks at Goldston’s Beach and Lake Church. The White Lake Fire Department will have a Chicken BBQ starting at 11 a.m. A plate will cost $10 and includes a chicken quarter, sides and a roll.

Also look for a variety of favorite arts, crafts and merchandise vendors at Goldston’s Beach and along White Lake Drive.

Vendor applications are due April 30 and parade entry forms are due May 7. Both forms can be found on the festival website or in the Chamber’s lobby at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

“The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the town of White Lake and Festival Committee are hoping everyone enjoys a fun-filled festival,” Dennison said. “More information on the Festival can be found at www.whitelakewaterfestival.com.”