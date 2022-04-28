Longtime band

director arrested

LAURINBURG —The former Scotland High band director has been arrested for an alleged relationship with a student.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Scotland County Schools Facebook page caused notice after posting a statement sharing that Britton Goodwin was no longer employed by the school. The post did not share any other details other than that law enforcement was involved.

According to a report from Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, Goodwin was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

***

Body is found

in Red Springs

LUMBERTON — A body was discovered Monday in the backyard of a residence near Red Springs following months of an “ongoing investigation,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators and Cold Case Investigators located the body that had been buried in the yard of a residence on the 300 block of Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for identification and to determine the cause of death.

***

Fire department

to celebrate 50th

LUMBERTON — The East Howellsville Fire Department’s 50th Celebration event will take place Saturday.

The celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Littlefield Middle School, located at 9674 N.C. 41 in Lumberton.

The event will feature a parade from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. from the fire station to the school. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the Rededication Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the fire department via email at ehfdreport@gmail.com.

***

NCAAP roundtable

set for Saturday

CLINTON — The Sampson County NAACP Youth Council is encouraging youth from all over the area to join them this coming weekend for their event Youth Roundtable Talk.

The event has been scheduled for Saturday at the Clinton City Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Food will be served alongside an information session and Youth Roundtable discussion, the topic “Living a better community into existence.”

During the informational session, individuals will learn about the many benefits for youth who join and participate in the Sampson County NAACP Youth Council.

From Champion Media reports