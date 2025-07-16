WILMINGTON – Elizabethtown was eliminated from the Diamond Youth Baseball Majors state tournament Tuesday night, losing to East Duplin 9-2 in the fourth round.

East Duplin scored its nine runs in the third inning, sending 13 batters to the plate, collecting eight hits.

Elizabethtown scored its two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Patrick and Aiden Wooten led off with singles. After the next two batters struck out, Greyland Knobles and Kymani Matheson followed with singles.

Patrick, Wooten, Knobles, Matheson, Mark McMichael, Baylor Gooden and Jase Allen each had one hit for Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown won its opening game Saturday, defeating Columbus County 8-4, then lost to West Robeson 17-2 in Sunday’s second round. Elizabethtown received a bye Monday.

Members of the Elizabethtown Majors team were Baylor Gooden, Kymani Matheson, Mark McMichael, Jase Allen, Greylan Knobles, Aiden Wooten, Cooper Patrick, Cooper Clark, Tony Robinson, Jabari Adams-Peterson, Elijah Dicicco and Nolan Schultz. Coaches were Camrin Wooten, Teffrey McKoy and Mark McMichael.

