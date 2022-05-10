DURHAM — As part of Military Appreciation Month, WGU North Carolina has announced that it is offering ten $2,500 Military Service Scholarships for 2022. This is the fourth year that the online nonprofit university has offered these scholarships to honor members of the military community in North Carolina.

The Military Service Scholarships are available to currently serving military members, veterans, and their families, and can be applied to any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by WGU in IT, business, education, and healthcare, including nursing. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations.

The application deadline is Sept. 30. For information, visit nc.wgu.edu/militaryservice.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, WGU North Carolina is an affiliate of the accredited, nonprofit online Western Governors University, which has been named a Military Friendly® School for 12 consecutive years and was named number one in the online category for 2022-2023. WGU currently has more than 4,000 students enrolled in North Carolina, about 19% of whom are affiliated with the military community.

Designed for working adults, WGU offers an asynchronous, competency-based model that allows students to access coursework at a time convenient for them. WGU’s tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and students can accelerate at their own pace with guidance from an assigned mentor.

“As a former Army officer stationed at Fort Bragg for several years, I know firsthand of the proud military tradition in North Carolina,” said Ben Coulter, Ed.D., chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “The Military Service Scholarships and other scholarship offerings from WGU will help those seeking a bachelor’s or master’s degree from an accredited nonprofit university.”

For information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu.