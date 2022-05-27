ELIZABETHTOWN — The public is being invited to a bridge-naming ceremony on Tuesday.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Elizabethtown and Bladen County will honor the legacy of James “J.C.” Batchelor Jr. by dedicating the bridge over Browns Creek on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as the “James C Batchelor Jr. Bridge.”

Batchelor served 20 years on the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and six years on the Elizabethtown Planning Board.

Before his death in 2015, Batchelor would garner several accolades for his civil involvement and public service. Those include the N.C. Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the governor and Outstanding Service and Devotion from Four-County Community Services Inc.

The Elizabethtown Town Council requested the bridge be dedicated after him, and the N.C. Board of Transportation approved the request in a resolution on Feb. 2, 2022.

The bridge naming ceremony for Batchelor will take place Tuesday at the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, located at 1360 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Elizabethtown, starting at 1 pm.