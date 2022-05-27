Courtesy photos

The State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation recently presented a $10,000 four-year scholarship to two local graduating seniors for study at one of the 16 campuses in the University of North Carolina System. Those recipients are Jayden Willington, left, from East Bladen High, who will study at UNC-Charlotte, and Tamia Barber from West Bladen High, who will study at UNC-Chapel Hill. The ‘People Helping People’ Scholarship recognizes the student’s community involvement, leadership, character and integrity, as well as scholastic achievement. Althea Weaver, chairman of the SECU Elizabethtown Branch Advisory Board, presented the scholarships.