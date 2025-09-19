Well, it was a fun four weeks before the prediction bubble burst.

After getting 91% of football picks correct through three weeks, Week 4 produced an embarrassly 12-6 record, which included the likes of picking West Bladen over Trask (Trask won 44-6) and Rosewood over Hobbton (Hobbton won 44-18). Evidently, 44 was an unlucky number.

The season record stands at 51-10 for 83.6% correct picks.

East Bladen 35, West Columbus 18 – Kudos to the Eagles for overcoming an early 12-0 deficit to beat Clinton 26-20 last Friday. That game should help East Bladen prepare for tonight’s game because both opponents like to throw the football.

West Columbus quarterback Ayden Scott completed 14 of 23 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago in a 38-28 loss at West Bladen. Clinton quarterback Miles McCallop was averaging more than 200 yards passing per game until last Friday’s 9-of-23, 136-yard performance against the Eagles.

Look for another strong running game from East Bladen tonight whether it’s Jaden Lewis, Dashon Campbell or Riley Collins.

West Bladen 26, Union 16 – The Knights need a win in their final non-conference game ahead of their bye week. A 2-3 non-conference record will look much better than 1-4. West Bladen also needs to be able to put last Friday’s loss at Trask in the rearview mirror.

Union is 2-1, but its victories have come against winless Spring Creek (38-0) and winless Lejeune (34-0).

The effort has been there all season for West Bladen. In true Coach Speak, the Knights need to execute the game plan against Union, avoid turnovers and limit penalties. Look for them to do just that tonight.

Whiteville 35, Clinton 18 – There was a time this was a meeting between powerhouses. Not the case now as the Dark Horses rebuild.

South Brunswick 21, Purnell Swett 19 – After a 19-game losing streak, the Cougars have won two straight. Why not three straight?

South Columbus 27, Pender 20 – Home field makes the difference for the Stallions.

Red Springs 18, Douglas Byrd 12 – The Red Devils lost a heartbreak in overtime to Swett last week. Time to bounce back.

St. Pauls 35, Fairmont 7 – The Bulldogs have won five straight and seven of the last eight in the series. That pattern should continue.

North Duplin 28, Lakewood 15 – The Rebels will remain unbeaten as a showdown against East Bladen looms.

Hobbton 33, East Columbus 14 – The Wildcats picked up their first win last Friday. Win No. 2 will come tonight.

N.C. State 34, Duke 26 – Maybe I’ll learn why Duke is a 3½ point favorite, but I don’t see it.

Central Florida 24, North Carolina 17 – A winnable game for the Tar Heels, but would be tough on the road.

UNC Pembroke 37, Ferrum 22 – Impressive win for the Braves against nationally ranked Delta State last week. Might as well make it three straight.

Fayetteville State 20, Elizabeth City State 13 – The Down East Football Classic in Rocky Mount is where the fun will be Saturday as both winless teams seek a much-needed victory.

Campbell 23, Bryant 20 – Let’s see if the Camels can notch that first win.

Brigham Young 24, East Carolina 14 – Night games in Greenville can be electric, but BYU will provide the power.

Atlanta 28, Carolina 21 – Will there be more Falcons fans or Panthers fans inside Bank of America Stadium?

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].