The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Entry fee for the four-person Captain’s Choice (Scramble) is $125 per player or $500 per team. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Cash prizes for flight winners are $1,000 for first, $750 for second and $500 for third. There also will be closest to the pin on all par 3s and longest drive competitions.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-247-6132.

Thundering Herd

The team of Hutchens Glenn, Sean Burchman, Jimmy Schultz and Dustin Maitland won a scorecard playoff to win the final Thursday Thundering Herd 9-hole tournament of the season at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The team of Seth Faircloth, Henry Simmons, Roger Smith and Ashley Harrellson also shot 6 under par and finished in second place. There were 24 players in the tournament.

The season’s Thundering Herd finale is slated for Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members. Call 910-247-6132 to register.

SFGA

The team of Rudy Pait, Johnny Wallace, Elvin Meares and Rodney Warwick shot 128 in a two-net score tournament Tuesday at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. There were 33 players participating in the Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association tournament.

The team of George Cochran, Paul Stanley, Stan Matthews and Rudy Taylor shot 130 and finished second while the team of Linwood Hedgepeth, Stephen Lennon, Terry Blackburn and Ray Crabtree placed third with a 131 score.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg with the Sept. 30 tournament back at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

Land ‘O Lakes Member-Guest

The tournament is scheduled Oct. 4-5 with registration deadline Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. $100 per player. Best Ball format Saturday with 10 a.m. shotgun start and Texas Scramble format Sunday with 1 p.m. shotgun start. Practice round included Friday. Players must have an established handicap. Call 910-642-5757 for more information.

Tournament calendar

Oct. 10-12: Vineyard Golf member-guest

Oct. 19: Veterans Golf Association tournament at Vineyard Golf

Nov. 22: Turkey Trot tournament at Vineyard Golf

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].