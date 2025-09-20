BLADENBORO – West Bladen needed a win in its final non-conference high school football game going into its bye week.

The Knights got it in dominating fashion Friday night at The Castle.

Ahmarie White scored twice and Keon Whittington returned an interception for West Bladen’s first score in a 32-6 triumph against Union.

The win improved West Bladen to 2-3. After their bye week, the Knights are scheduled to play at Whiteville on Oct. 3 in their Southeastern Conference opener.

Sincere McKinley paced the West Bladen ground game with 168 yards on only eight carries as the Knights piled up 305 yards on the ground. White ran for 79 yards on 19 carries. Isaiah Robinson added 66 yards on 13 carries and scored the final touchdown.

Whittington, a junior cornerback, had two interceptions, three tackles and a pass defended and Robinson had 11 tackles for a West Bladen defense that limited the Spartans to only 148 total yards with 134 yards coming on the ground.

Whittington’s 24-yard interception return late in the first quarter set the tone for the Knights. Devan Haire’s conversion kick gave West Bladen a 7-0 lead with 2:03 remaining.

Haire, the quarterback who completed 3 of 4 passes for 52 yards, scored on a 1-yard run with only 8 seconds left in the first half that gave the Knights a 13-0 lead.

West Bladen’s made it 20-0 late in the third quarter on White’s first touchdown and Jonah Bryan’s conversion kick with 16 seconds remaining.

Union scored its lone touchdown in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter on Derik Aycock’s 11-yard run that pulled the Spartans within 20-6.

The Knights sealed the game in the final six minutes on touchdown runs of 7 yards by White and yards by Robinson.

Riley Kline, White and Robinson each caught a pass for West Bladen.

Defensively, Tashawn Carter had 7 tackles, Omarion Robinson and Kline had six tackles and Dawan Carter had four tackles along with a fumble recovery.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

WB – Keon Whittington 24 interception return (Devan Haire kick), 2:03

2nd Quarter

WB – Haire 1 run (kick failed), 0:08

3rd Quarter

WB – Ahmarie White 10 run (Jonah Bryan kick), 0:16

4th Quarter

U – Derik Aycock 11 run (pass failed), 9:39

WB – White 7 run (kick failed), 5:50

WB – Isaiah Robinson 2 run (kick blocked), 3:39