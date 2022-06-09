East, West will hold their
ceremonies at E’town Middle
Friday will mark a special milestone in the lives of local high school seniors who will be the focus of graduation ceremonies for the two Bladen County high schools.
The graduating seniors from both East Bladen High and West Bladen High, along with family and friends, will converge on Elizabethtown Middle School for the last chapter of high school careers — sending the 265 grads out into the world to seek higher education, the workplace, a military career or to start a family.
East Bladen’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, with 130 receiving their diploma.
West Bladen’s graduation event will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, where 135 seniors will be given their diploma.
Bladen Early College has previously celebrated its graduation of seniors. Friday, June 3, was a historic occasion as 40 seniors became the first-ever graduating class from Bladen Early College High School.
The Class of 2022 at each high school established an academic Top 10, and, ranked 1-10, they are:
East Bladen High School
Sydney Gardner
Jayden Willington
Weslyn Hall
Trinity Smith
Lauryn Williams
Latham Waters
Heather Hardin
Jessica Johnson
Devin Avant
Mary Lennon
Bladen Early College
Faith Graham
Cynthia Maldonado Ortiz
Daliyah Carroway
Serenity Flakes
Kayla Todd
Alaina Bordeaux
Jamya Tolson
Charlene Mota-Huerta
Kassie Bagwell
Shelby Tatum
West Bladen High School
Hannah Danielle Kriner
Lauren Alexandria Gooden
Kayla Belle Norris
Haleigh Taylor Fields
Olivia Sam Allen
Jennifer Gonzalez
Tamia Nicole Barber
Karlee Lynn Roberts
Hailey Danielle Guyton
Ashely Jocelyn Argueta Martinez
W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.