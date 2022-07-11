BURGAW — Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, a leading nonprofit based in Southeastern North Carolina, is continuing its focus and dedication to community health and regional outreach through a partnership offering free dental care to residents of Southeastern North Carolina.

Access to dental care and health care overall can be a challenge to many residents of Southeastern North Carolina. Through unique partnerships and the support of many others, Mt. Calvary has partnered with Baptists on Mission and Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church to bring their state-of-the-art mobile dental clinic and lab to Bladen County at the Bladen Crisis Center site Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Elizabethtown. All services were free to those able to secure appointments which were on a first-come basis.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development President Jimmy T. Tate stated: “Access to medical care and dental care in particular can be a challenge to many of our area citizens. This unique partnership will help provide many people with the care and preventative treatments that they may need. We are thankful for all those that have made this possible and Mt. Calvary continues to further expand our outreach and support of all the communities that we serve including Bladen County.”

One dental clinic participant who was visiting family in the area and saw information about the clinic stated, “I’ve experienced dental problems for years but I didn’t have insurance or proper finances to address the problem. This clinic allowed my dental needs to be assessed.”

Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church Senior Pastor and Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Board member John McIntyre said, “We are committed to meeting both the physical and spiritual needs of the community. Our church has twenty ministries designed to spread the gospel by meeting needs. The growing demands of Elizabethtown and surrounding communities warranted the Baptist Mission Mobile Dental Clinic to generate a lengthy waiting list of residents with urgent dental priorities. We are grateful for the dental services provided by Dr. Leslie Plasky of Wilmington.

Since its establishment, Mt. Calvary has remained committed to serving the citizens of North Carolina and has helped thousands of people with valuable information, resources, and advocacy. Mt. Calvary offers a variety of programs, including a Community Health Program, leadership training for both youth and adults, and partners with the judicial system to help reduce recidivism and to provide new opportunities for both adults and youth. Mt. Calvary also provides numerous resources and promotes awareness to improve the lives of communities in Southeastern North Carolina.

Please visit Mt. Calvary’s website at mcleadership.org for up-to-date information on upcoming events and programs. For more information on any of our upcoming programs, feel free to contact Mt. Calvary’s main office at 910-665-1352 to receive additional information.