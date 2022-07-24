DUBLIN — Are you interested in enrolling at Bladen Community College? Then get ready to Rock EnROLL at BCC on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Bring your family, enjoy free food, take part in family friendly activities, and listen to live music while registering for fall classes. We are here to answer any questions you might have and help you through the enrollment process.

Making it easy

Whether you are changing careers or starting a new degree, we have what you are looking for and we are here to help.

The advantages

Start, continue, or finish the enrollment process; apply for financial aid and scholarships; secure your preferred classes and times; experience personalized enrollment serviceswith a professional advisor; tour the campus and meet your instructors; enjoy the rest of your summer knowing you have scheduled your classes.

Can’t jam with us?

No worries if you can’t attend, enrollment help is always available!

Contact the BCC Advising Center at a time that fits your schedule! Simply call 910-879-5584 or email bccadvising@bladencc.edu.