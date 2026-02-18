Katrale Sampson from Pembroke has been charged with several offenses by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladenboro Police Department.

A Pembroke man was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 17 after allegedly stealing two vehicles, including a Bladenboro patrol vehicle, and resulting in lockdowns of Dublin area schools, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Katrale Sampson, who is 32 years old, was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. near N.C. 410 outside of Dublin after deputies tracked him through woods near Bladen Community College, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sampson faces charges from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Bladenboro Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office has charged Sampson with larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny by employee and resisting a public officer.

The Bladenboro Police Department has charged Sampson with assault with deadly weapon on a government officer, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, felony larceny, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began late Monday afternoon, Feb. 16 as Bladenboro police were conducting a traffic stop, according to law enforcement. Sampson is accused of stealing a patrol vehicle during the stop and driving toward Center Road. The unoccupied police vehicle was found on Marsh Road near the Robeson County line by Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sampson was able to elude capture overnight, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tuesday about 9:15 a.m. a report of a stolen vehicle near Hester Mill Road came into the 911 Call Center, then an unidentified person reported that he had followed the vehicle to Champs gas station on N.C. 41 across from Bladen Community College, a report said.

BCC, West Bladen High School, Dublin Primary, Homestead School in Dublin and Dublin First Baptist Church, which operates a preschool, were placed on lockdown as deputies searched the area.

Deputies received reported sightings of Sampson from people that aided in his tracking and eventual capture, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

