ELIZABETHTOWN — Friday will see the start of the annual Labor Day Sidewalk Sale and this year’s sale is ripe with great deals.

On Sept. 2-3 and 5, consumers will get an opportunity to shop with Elizabethtown’s best.

Local businesses are prepared to offer their products at bargain deals for the second time this year. The Fourth of July Sidewalk Sale brought huge crowds to downtown Elizabethtown the first goround, and expectations are even higher for a larger turnout.

“We’re expecting it to be record breaking, it’s the biggest sale of the year,” said Ricky Leinwand, owner of Leiwands clothing store and Elizabethtown native. “It’s the end of summer so all summer items will be 50 to 75 percent off.”

Leinwands services have kept this tight knit community dapper for more than four generations and will be one of many businesses that will be contributing to the Sidewalk Sale this weekend.

Community togetherness is the goal but for tourists from across the state and beyond this is an opportunity to experience the best of Elizabethtown. The Sidewalk Sale has been a staple in the community for more than 87 years and the legacy shall continue this weekend.

Amy Davis, the owner of Amy’s Boutique is supplying great fashion and art at bargain prices.

“This is an opportunity that will give people in the community a chance to get great deals and it will be good exposure for local businesses,” Davis said.

People will have three days to roam the streets of Elizabethtown and shop until their heart’s content. The foot traffic downtown will be great for the local economy and a win for consumers walking away with satisfying deals.

This event is made special by the town and the people that live in it.

“There will be bargains inside and outside the store,” said an estatic Leinwand.

Consumers getting deals from every which way will feel something like a dream and this is something that can only be felt three more times this year.