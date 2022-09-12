RALEIGH — The third annual State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo will welcome job seekers interested in careers in state government from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. This virtual event allows attendees to connect with recruiters from more than two dozen state agencies and the UNC System from the convenience of their own home or office. Registration for the expo begins Monday, Sept. 12.

“Within the next five years, 25 percent of state employees will be eligible to retire with full benefits,” said Barbara Gibson, State Human Resources Director. “There is no better time than now to start a career with the state government. I encourage you to join us at the State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo to learn about opportunities available at our agencies.”

Individuals with all education and experience levels are invited to register for this virtual event. For more information and to register for the event, job seekers can visit the event registration page. While same-day registration is available, participants are encouraged to register in advance. There is no cost for participating in this virtual event.

Participants can learn more about the mission, values and available positions at individual state agencies and the University of North Carolina (UNC) System Office by visiting virtual booths. Each booth will represent a different agency or UNC. Recruiters will be available to make one-on-one connections with potential candidates.

The Higher Education to NC Government career initiative, Ed2NC, will also have a booth to discuss entry-level and internship opportunities with various agencies for current college students and recent graduates. They and others interested in entry-level positions may visit the Ed2NC Entry-Level Positions Data Bank to learn about state government jobs that align with their major and degree.

Recruiters will not be conducting formal interviews. Interested candidates will still need to apply through official channels to be considered for a role.

The career event will also feature live, 20-minute informational sessions on various topics to support success in the application process for state government jobs. Sessions will be held by the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Service, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Office of State Human Resources.

To view current full-time and temporary career opportunities across the state, which today includes over 1,300 postings, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. Interested individuals can also set alerts for notifications of jobs in their field(s) of interest and by location(s).