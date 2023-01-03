Stiles George McGee, the first baby born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville in 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE — Stiles George McGee was the first baby of the new year born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Stiles was born at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz and was 20.5 inches long.

He is the son of Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville.

Stiles and his family received a congratulatory gift basket from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Magnolia Gift Shop, commemorative onesies from Yellow Crayons, and several generous donations from other downtown Fayetteville businesses. Other businesses who joined in the celebration of baby Stiles were the Metal Worx Inc, Fayetteville Wellness, Fly Guy Media, Skin Savvy, A Bit of Carolina, Pan Restaurant, Blue Moon Café, Winterbloom Tea, Irene Grimes, Distinctly Fayetteville (Visitors Bureau), and Flawless Touch Detailing. Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation also contributed two $30 Chick-fil-A gift cards so the new parents can treat themselves before taking their New Year’s baby home.