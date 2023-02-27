RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists statewide. Details on how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

Last call

— Trillium Arts residencies offer secluded space for rejuvenation in a beautiful, remote setting in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The location is ideal for an individual artist to complete an existing work, or develop and incubate new material. The current facilities are best suited to the disciplines of literary arts, photography, visual arts and arts administration. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27.

— Ten Moir Gallery will present the first annual Abstract international art competition. This contest is open to all artists worldwide over 18 years of age. Artists of all skill levels are invited to submit their best artworks showcasing their unique style of abstract. All visual art mediums (except video and sound) are allowed. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

— UPWARD Gallery invites artists worldwide to submit artwork to its juried art exhibition and competition, Flowers. All artists 18 and older are encouraged to submit their work in any medium, style, and genre. The winners (1st place) are interviewed by the UPWARD Gallery editors for publication in the printed edition UPWARD’s Quarterly and on our site. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

— The Ocrafolk Festival is now accepting artisan applications for booths at the Ocrafolk Festival (June 2-4) on Ocracoke Island, NC. This is a juried process. The application deadline is Feb 28, and accepted artisans will be notified by March 15. Visit Ocracoke Alive’s website for details and to apply online. Application process is free.

Public art

— Orange County Arts Commissions has a call for art for their Uproar Festival of Public Art, a new arts festival coming to Orange County, North Carolina, July 14 – Aug. 12. High-impact, bold works of art will be showcased throughout Orange County, in the downtown communities of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough. Sixty works will be selected for display and $27,500 in cash prizes awarded. The application deadline is March 1.

Residencies

— Radicle Residency supports the creation of new work, or the completion of current work-in-progress by giving artists with roots in the Southeast a 765 sf studio space to work in, a materials stipend, and an artist fee. Artists will have 3-4 weeks to bring a project to completion for a one-month exhibition at the end of their residency. Housing is not provided. The deadline to apply is March 1.

—Artspace Summer Artist Residency for July 2023. This month-long residency provides funding, studio space, and professional support for an artist to produce a solo exhibition immediately following the residency at Artspace. A unique aspect of the residency is that the artist uses the exhibition space as their studio during the residency period. The deadline to apply is March 6.