BLADEN COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Bladen County from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents may see patchy areas of frost develop throughout the area due to temperatures reaching as low as 35 degrees.

If left uncovered, outdoor vegetation could be damaged or even killed due to the effects of frost following warmer weather.

Frost and freezing temperatures pose threat to plants and crops that were planted or blooming with the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures, so it’s important to protect tender plants, vegetation, and crops from the cold.

Tips for protecting outdoor plants from frost:

1. Bring potted plants indoors.

2. Add a layer of mulch onto garden beds.

3. Cover plants with fleece.

4. Place tender plants in a sheltered spot.

5. Lift and store tender perennials.

6. Protect tender plants with a cloche.

7. Move plants into a cold frame.

8. Water plants in the morning. Wet soil absorbs heat throughout the day and has an insulating effect.

9. Wrap plant containers in bubble wrap to keep the roots from freezing.

10. Choose plants that are suited to your area’s climate.