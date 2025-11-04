DUBLIN – Just in time for the holiday season, Bladen Community College invites you to join its Culinary Arts Department for a Friendsgiving Feast Workshop.

The workshop is a festive, hands-on cooking experience designed to teach you how to prepare delicious, crowd pleasing dishes perfect for any holiday gathering. The workshop will be held in the Culinary Arts Kitchen in BCC’s Booker T. Washington Center, located at 66 Booker T. Washington School Rd., Clarkton, North Carolina, Nov. 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

Space is limited to just 8 participants to ensure a personalized experience, with plenty of time for one-on-one instruction, questions, and conversation with the chef. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Participants will create a complete holiday-inspired menu, including: A quick and beautiful appetizer, an easy yet impressive side dish, a savory and satisfying main course, a seasonal dessert-in-a-jar to take home.

Each student will receive recipe cards, hands-on cooking instruction, and tastings of all the dishes prepared, along with a complimentary glass of spiced apple cider. These pre-prepared, easy-to-prep recipes are ideal for potlucks, family dinners, and holiday parties, all designed to help make your celebrations both simpler and more delicious.

For more information or to register, contact Karen Rideout at 910-879-5630 or [email protected].

To make this holiday season memorable, join with BCC for a Friendsgiving feast that’s sure to impress.