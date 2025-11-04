Cut it for your guests or leave it for them to help themselves. Breakfast is served.

Expecting friends for brunch and don’t want to be in front of the stove all morning?

What better way than to have a breakfast item that you can just throw into the oven. This is something you prepare the night before and I have to tell you, not only is this something delicious served hot for breakfast, but it can also be used as a dessert when chilled so make sure to save any left-overs!

Here is your shopping list:

1. 2 Cups Fresh (or frozen) blueberries (Best with Fresh Berries)

2. 8 large eggs

3. ½ Tsp Cinnamon (and more to sprinkle on top)

4. ½ Cup Sugar

5. 2 tsp vanilla extract

6. 1 loaf brioche Bread (cut into cubes)

7. ½ Cup heavy cream

8. 2 Cups whole milk

9. 2 pinches of salt

10. 2 Tbsp melted butter

11. Powdered sugar, maple syrup, vanilla syrup, whipped cream or blueberry compote to serve.

Butter a 9 x 13 dish generously with cold butter. Add half of the cubed bread and evenly spread out. Add the blueberries on top and evenly spread out. In the same manner, add the rest of the cubed bread and then the blueberries.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar until fully incorporated. Add: Milk, cream, cinnamon and salt. Pour the custard over the bread mixture and press gently with a spatula to ensure all bread pieces are soaked. Drizzle the milted butter on top and sprinkle with cinnamon. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least three hours or overnight for best results.

The next Day:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Remove the dish from the refrigerator while the oven is heating. When ready to bake, cover the dish tightly with foil (and do not remove the plastic wrap as this will ensure a creamier texture and will keep the bread from drying out). Bake covered for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and plastic wrap and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes until the top browns. Remove from the oven and let it cool for about 5-10 minutes (this will be hot!). Dust with confectioner’s sugar. Best served with any of the following: Maple Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Blueberry Compote or Whipped Cream.

Note: Can’t find Blueberries? You may want to experiment with other fresh fruits such as Strawberries, Raspberries or Blackberries.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. In addition, she is a North Carolina Press Association award winner for her writing. To reach her, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia