TARHEEL – A celebration to remember is coming back to town!

Fans of Whoville, get ready — the Who-Village is returning to Tar Heel, North Carolina, for another season of festive fun and holiday cheer. Join the “who-group” Nov 29,and Saturday, Dec. 20 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a magical evening filled with joy, laughter and community spirit.

This year’s event will feature beloved characters like The Grinch and Santa Claus, along with:

· Free admission for all guests

· Train rides for children

· A Letters to Santa station

· Delicious hot cocoa, popcorn and s’mores

· Photo opportunities with The Grinch

Location: 704 Chicken Foot Road, Tar Heel, NC 28392

Special daytime hours will also be available for daycares and preschool classes to visit and enjoy the Who-Village experience also you can eat breakfast with the grinch.

For toy donations, volunteer opportunities or more information, please contact Ms. Vanessa McNeill at [email protected] or visit lifeofgivinginc.org.

Let’s make this holiday season one to remember — see you in Whoville!