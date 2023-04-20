CLARKTON — On April 10, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into a report of shots fired in the area of Grand Road in Clarkton.

Three days later, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, as well as the Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the area of Grand Road. According to authorities, the execution of the search warrant resulted in the discovery of amounts of opioids, items of drug paraphernalia, as well as U.S. Currency which were seized from the residence.

Police report that at the conclusion of this investigation, Anthony Lee Parker Jr., 35 of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with two counts of resisting a public officer inflicting serious bodily injury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, obstruction of justice, destroying criminal evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,100,000 bond. Additional charges relating to the shooting are expected.