BLADEN COUNTY — In early February of 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit received information alleging the sale and delivery of illegal contraband within the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

After a lengthy investigation, investigators were led to the source of the controlled substances being smuggled into the facility. Multiple inmates and detention officers were identified as those responsible for arranging deliveries of illegal contraband to the Bladen County Detention Center. The following were charged during the investigation.

• Vincent Lamont Harris, 26 of Oxford, was charged with selling Schedule VI Controlled Substances, delivering Schedule VI Controlled Substances, conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, possession of Controlled Substances on jail premises, and possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

• Michael Monroe Williams, 31 of Fayetteville, was charged with selling Schedule VI controlled substances, delivering Schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of controlled substances on jail premises.

• Michael Walthall Jr., 37 of Leesport, Pennsylvania, was charged with selling Schedule VI controlled substances, delivering Schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of controlled substances on jail premises.

• Jamar Quamell Newkirk, 27 of Clarkton, was charged with selling Schedule III controlled substances, delivering Schedule III controlled substances, and possession of controlled substances on jail premises.

• Brandon Donnell Melvin, 37, of Elizabethtown, was charged with selling Schedule IV controlled substances, delivering Schedule IV controlled substances, and possession of controlled substances on jail premises.

• Nazeer Dijon Vick, 32 of Wilson, was charged with nine counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substances, four counts of resisting a public officer, possession of a weapon by a prisoner, and possession of tobacco by an inmate.

• Samantha Renee Vick, 25 of Farmville, was charged with nine counts of felony conspiracy.

• Quatavious Arnez Hunter, 30, of Rocky Mount, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

• Bionca Lynesha Bynum, 29 of Rocky Mount, is currently wanted for two counts of felony conspiracy.

Both of the Detention Officers identified in this investigation are no longer employed by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dakoda Walker Rabon, 26 of Bladenboro, was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and ten counts of felony conspiracy.

• Kenneth James Smith, 57 of Hope Mills, was charged with providing contraband to an inmate.

Sheriff McVicker states, “When our office was notified of the problem we jumped in immediately on the investigation”. McVicker says,“He will not tolerate this type of behavior”.

This is still an ongoing investigation.