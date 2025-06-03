Let’s get something straight—politically, and constitutionally, America is not a democracy. America was founded and designed to be a constitutional republic, which means it is designed to limit majority rule, and, instead, protect individual rights. Period.

However, despite the constant media drumbeat that President Donald Trump (or Republicans, for that matter) is a ‘threat to democracy’, the actual threat to America has much more to do with an uninformed citizenry—a citizenry which has been systematically lied to—by government agencies, countless media platforms and self-serving political leaders who view the truth as a threat to their positions of power. It is not ‘democracy’ which is under attack in America; it is the constitutional structure of our republic which is under a relentless attack by Marxist political forces intent on eliminating our representative republican structure, and replacing it instead with an authoritarian, socialist structure ruled by a centralized, all-powerful political ‘elite.’ And that (I would argue) would be the Democrat Party.

It has been said that ‘all politics is local’, and that certainly applies to Bladen County as well. The Bladen Democrats are going thru an existential crisis right now, trying to figure out where their organization fits within the state and the national party ideology. They claim that they want to be ‘good Democrats’, but they appear to be having an identity crisis, and are not quite sure just how far they should go in identifying themselves with a national party which has embraced the normalization of institutional lying, the utter abandonment of due process of law, and which has transformed the platform of public debate via the media into sheer propaganda enforcement—again, the normalization of lies to suit a pre-determined narrative.

Make no mistake: the Democrat Party—and that includes Bladen Democrats—are committed to one thing, and one thing alone: personal and institutional power. Democrats want to RULE—over people, over their Republican opposition, over local, state and international affairs and most especially, over the billions (or trillions!) of dollars confiscated from the American taxpayer. That includes the budgets of Bladen County as well, folks!

Given the insidious influence in Bladen County of fringe groups, such as the Bladen Improvement Association and its subtle attempts over the last few election cycles to leverage control over the Bladen County Board of Elections, the county Board of Commissioners, and the Bladen County School Board, it only serves to reinforce my original point that not only do the forces which govern our society start locally, but that if those very same forces (individuals/groups/organizations) are corrupt and self-serving, our entire republican constitutional structure is under imminent threat! Our voting citizenry MUST be aware of who the candidates are, and should listen closely to the programs or positions that they claim to support. (Important statewide and nationally, but equally important locally!)

A politician can either be a public servant, or they can be a parasite. But don’t count on just the media to help you out! In light of the staggering corruption, and the known incompetence of the previous presidential administration, it is painfully obvious that voters must listen to, or read carefully, from more than just one or two media sites. During election cycles, Bladen voters must decide their local political choices, alongside their choices for statewide and national offices, and understand that we will all have to live (thrive/prosper?) with those choices! Be aware—be involved—and be an informed Bladen County voter!

Wayne Schaeffer is the GOP Chairman in Bladen County and his thoughts are not necessarily the views of Champion Media.