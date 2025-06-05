Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial director, Chuck Heustess put together a program with documentation concerning the chronological history and steps from both the Bladen County Commissioners, BBAI and the Elizabethtown City Council that have led to a separation and a stagnation in plans for the town and the county.

A large projector screen was set up at the Bladen County Commissioners public meeting Tuesday evening. Pictured are Dan Allen (left) and Kaycie Skipper awaiting the meeting to begin inside the Bladen County Courthouse in the Superior Courtroom.

The Bladen County Commissioners were on hand for the meeting that they hoped would inform the public of the reasons behind the current feud that continues to rage between the county commissioners and the Elizabethtown City Council.

Bladen County Commissioner chairman, Charles Ray Peterson sent forth a public announcement concerning a public meeting that would be held “to share information regarding matters related to industrial, commercial and residential development of the Elizabethtown Airport Industrial Park.”

ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen County Commissioners sent out a public announcement last week about a public meeting that was long overdue.

To try to quiet the rumors that had run rampant in Elizabethtown and in an effort to educate the public on how the feuding situation got to where it is today, the following with short notice went forth and spread like wildfire.

“PUBLIC NOTICE. The Bladen County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special

Public Meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to share information regarding matters related to industrial, commercial and residential development of the Elizabethtown

Airport Industrial Park. The meeting will be held in the Superior Courtroom, located on the upper level of the Bladen County Courthouse.”

The meeting was conducted by Bladen County Commissioner Chairman, Charles Ray Peterson and Bladen’s Bloomin’ director, Chuck Heustess.

The Bladen County Commissioners were present as well as most of the 14 board members from Bladen’s Bloomin’ and The Elizabethtown Mayor and some of the town board members. The public had also come out with a crowd large enough to fill the courtroom.

After a prayer was offered by Bladen County Commissioner, Cameron McGill people were asked to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The courtroom had dimmed lights due to the presentation brought forth on a large screen that would provide the public with documents and FOIA information dealing with the chronological events of the past two years.

There were things revealed through documents that caused gasps from the crowded room – and many had heard things that they had not previously known.

Peterson stepped forth and introduced Heustess who first began with an explanation of what Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc. was and what its purpose is in Bladen County.

“This is something we have here in the county that is kind of unique,” Heustess said. “It’s a nonprofit board that works to create jobs, a tax base and help new businesses start up and grow in Bladen County and agricultural opportunities and small business startups and growth assistance.”

In stressing that BBAI is not a business created to line their own pockets, Heustess said that their “board members are as broke as when they first started.”

“Nobody makes any money from it,” he said (referring to the nonprofit). “Every bit of revenue that is generated is reinvested here in Bladen County to create more jobs, tax base and to grow more businesses.”

He then went on to list some of the over 100 high impact projects that were created in Bladen County including the DMV call center, Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Bladen Early Learning Center day care, Cape Fear Valley Elizabethtown, Cape Fear Valley Bladenboro, Bladenboro Revitalization and Cape Fear Valley Clarkton.

From there, many documents were put on the screen concerning communication between the town, the town manager and the Bladen County Commissioners along with Bladen’s Bloomin’.

Points that took people by storm was the initial $100k put into the Agricultural Park and Live, Work and Play program for a 33-acre plan that was later changed. Also questioned were the housing designs put forth by the town manager, Dane Rideout that were not as promised.

The meeting lasted roughly a little over an hour and there were many questions after the presentation was finished. Overall, the public deemed it a positive step toward reconciliation of the county and the town.

According to Peterson, the board members from the town who were present offered no feedback. Heustess said that he saw the Mayor and the entire board except for one. He said that the people in attendance provided many positive comments about having the meeting and answering to the public request.

“I also heard lots of positive comments about the town board being there in a difficult situation,” Heustess said.

The entire meeting can be viewed online at the Bladen County YouTube channel that is linked under the fourth option under the government tab.

Visit the link at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lqw5DVMN2fA&t=40s