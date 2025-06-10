Fifteen teams played in the Risk It For The Biscuit tournament held Saturday, June 7 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Teams chose their own tee box for a percentage of the prizes. Winning teams in order of finish were:

Rick Marvin, Matt McIntyre, Heath Bowers – 55

Joseph Martin & team – 55

Ashton Woods, Brad Locklear, David Lowery – 56

Lucas Hardee, Bob Sheahan, Chip Willard – 56

Walton Fisher, Will Fisher, Campbell White – 57

Bobby Davis, William McMillan, Parks Godwin – 57

Jake Womble, Jason Bethune, Chris Hockaday – 58

Rich Glenn, Hutchens Glenn, Kent Fisher – 58

June 5 Thundering Herd Rained Out

The rain got the best of the Thundering Herd golfers on Thursday, June 5 at Vineyard Golf. The next 9-hole tournament is scheduled Thursday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Anyone wishing to play should call the pro shop at 910-647-6132 before 5 p.m. Thursday to register.

Friday Nine and Dine at Land ‘O Lakes

The 9-hole Nine and Dine four-player Captain’s Choice tournament is scheduled Friday, June 13 at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club followed by dinner in the clubhouse. Shotgun start at 5 p.m. Cost is $40 per twosome.

Register by calling the course at 910-642-5757. The course is located at 2950 Bill Hooks Road, Whiteville.

Land ‘O Lakes Member-Member Tournament

The two-person tournament is scheduled June 21-22 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and Best Ball format on Saturday and a 1 p.m. shotgun start and Texas Scramble on Sunday.

Players need not play the same tees to play together. Each player will receive 80 percent of their handicap on Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday. Players will play white tees, 65+ gold tees, and 72+ red tees unless they are single digit handicap, which will play from gold tees.

Cost is $80 per player with the first 50 paid teams guaranteed a spot. There will be an optional cash buy-in for the net portion of $100 per team.

Deadline to register is June 18 at 5 p.m. Register by calling the course at 910-642-5757. The course is located at 2950 Bill Hooks Road, Whiteville.

Bladenboro DYB Tournament

Bladenboro Dixie Youth Baseball has scheduled a fundraising tournament Saturday, June 28 at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club hosted by Blind Squirrel Golf.

Entry fee for the four-person Captain’s Choice event is $300 per team. Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

For more information, call Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373. Click here to register.