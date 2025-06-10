ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown city council met June 2.

Notes and highlights from that meeting:

No one signed up to speak against a Special Use Permit Request – Case Number SUP @202504 – Petitioner Educare DreamWorks, Inc. to operate a private Christian school of under 50 students.

Agenda Item #5.3 Resolution #R-2024-04 To opt out of mail absentee and one-stop/early voting for 2025 Municipal Elections. THIS MATTER WAS TABLED until the August meeting.

Agenda Item #7

7.1 Commercial Lease Agreement – Vulcanair Aircraft North America Manufacturing Company –

The board approved the Commercial Lease Agreement for 10 years. There was discussion on this matter.

7.2 Budget Amendment #2025-04

The board approved the Budget Amendment.

7.3 workers’ compensation Policy Change Request

The Board was requested to move the Workers Compensation insurance over to Warren Insurance Group, who currently holds the Town’s property/liability coverage. The W/C is currently with the North Carolina Interlocal Risk Management through the North Carolina League of Municipalities.

7.4 Request to Write Off Accounts Receivable Account for Water line Repairs – 107 Autumn Circle

The Board approved RELEASING the Accounts Receivable Account for Water line Repairs at 107 Autumn Circle.

7.5 Appointments: ABC Commission/Airport/Economic Development Commission/Planning Board/Recreation Commission and Bladen Housing Authority

Fred Tate agreed to serve as Chairman through 12/31/2025. Dr. Justin DeGarmo agreed to serve another term and replacement for Chad Devane. Elizabeth Cole agreed to serve on the Planning Board. There is one vacancy on the Recreation Committee and Bladen Housing Authority.

7.6 Written Decision/Order – Special use Permit April 7, 2025 for Elizabethtown Christian Academy for Private School. The board approved the Written Decision/Order.

OPEN FORUM:

Two citizens spoke at the Open Forum to discuss ongoing issues with the Town on an abandoned structure and annexation request.

The board went into closed session around 8 p.m. for approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

The adoption of the FY 25/26 budget was TABLED. The Board also took action after coming out of closed session to REVOKE THE 90 LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN AND THE nonprofit ORGANIZATION, NC SUSTAINABLE FUTURES, no other action was taken and the meeting was adjourned.