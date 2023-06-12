BLADEN COUNTY — Both Bladen County high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Friday.

West Bladen held their ceremony at 10 a.m. with East Bladen’s commencement taking place later that day at 3 p.m. Both ceremonies were held at Elizabethtown Middle School.

Invocation at West Bladen’s ceremony was provided by Lorena Rogers. Kirsten Warrick sang the National Anthem. Salutatorian Andrew Down gave greetings to the senior class, followed by the farewell to the senior class from co-valedictorians Aeryn Russ and Mackenzie Singletary.

At East Bladen’s ceremony, Danyelle Cotton sang the National Anthem. AnnaGrey Huestess gave the welcome, and co-valedictorians Luke Barber and Karli Priest presented the Charge to the Senior Class.

Congratulations to all of the 2022-2023 graduates as they prepare to make their way in the world.