RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking public input on its draft plan to improve transportation access for seniors and individuals with disabilities in small urban and rural areas.

NCDOT will host three virtual workshops in September to educate the public and receive input about the draft Statewide Locally Coordinated Plan, which outlines transportation improvements from 2025-2029. People can also provide feedback through a public survey, which will remain open until Sept. 28.

“Our goal is to improve mobility options for older adults and people with disabilities,” said Hart Evans, the statewide planning and programming manager of NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division, which oversees bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation. “The public’s feedback will help us develop strategies that give people in need better access to reliable public transportation around the state.”

During the virtual workshops, people can receive information on the plan, interact with NCDOT’s project staff and provide comments. Click on the meeting links below to be taken to the Zoom link to register for the workshops:

Thursday Sept. 7 from 4 – 5 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 13 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday Sept. 13 from 6 – 7 p.m.

After registering, people will receive an email directing them how to join the virtual workshop.

A virtual room is also available for people to access information about the plan at any time and includes a link to the survey. The virtual room will remain open for the duration of the plan and will be updated as more materials become available.

The plan was created by the NCDOT, planning organizations and transportation providers. It identifies opportunities to expand mobility options to seniors and individuals with disabilities, particularly in small urban and rural communities.

Funds for the plan and resulting projects come from federal Section 5310 grants – Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program and the state Rural Operating Assistance Program.

Once the plan is complete, planning organizations and transit agencies will apply to NCDOT for project funding.