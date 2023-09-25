Powwow expected to bring dancers, drummers and visitors from around the country

The Dance of the Harvest Moon Powwow will include drumming contests as well as singing and dancing contests.

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is a buzz with activity as preparations continue this week for the upcoming “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow.

Tribe officials said they are excited to welcome friends from around the nation Fridaythrough Oct. 1.

The Powwow celebrates the rich history and culture of American Indian and Indigenous People.

Attendees will be welcomed by a number of new additions to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. One of the most noticeable will be a new building/market, which is under construction by the tribal staff, in front of the Powwow grounds.

The building will serve as a multi-purpose center allowing the sale of items during the event. Visitors will also have a welcome change with the pay and parking procedures. Guest will drive onto the cultural center grounds, parking in the center parking lot near the pool area and will walk across to pay.

“This welcome change will alleviate long lines and wait time for our guest and the backup of traffic along the road into the cultural center,” John L. Lowery, tribal xhairman.

The weekend of celebrations begins with a Stick Ball Social on Thursday evening at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

The social is open to the public and will continue until after dark.

The “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow officially begins on Friday with Grand Entry at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Grand Entry is a noon and 7 p.m. The Grand Entry on Sunday begins at 1 pm.

Guest will enjoy Powwow dancing, dance contest for men and women and a drum contest. The Lumbee Tribe will offer cultural demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The event will also include a (MMIW) “Women’s Jingle Red Dress Special” to remember the “Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women.”

There will also be a variety of food vendors with various food favorites.

Lowery said the staff has been working for months to prepare for this powwow.

“Historically, each fall our ancestors would celebrate the harvest season with food and fellowship,” Lowery said. “I am looking forward to seeing our relatives and friends from near and far. It is truly a time to celebrate our heritage.”

Co-Emcees for the Powwow are JD Moore and Redwing Thomas. Moore is a member of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe of Southeastern North Carolilna. He is a manager of Nuclear Site Services with Duke Energy. Moore serves as a commissioner of the North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission.

H’upahu Duta (Redwing Thomas) comes from the lands of the Isanti Dakota Nation of Santee, Nebraska.

Thomas serves as the cultural director for the Isanti Community School and the MS/HS Dakota Language Teacher. He is also the cultural advisor/language instructor for the Nebraska Indian Community College in Santee. H’upahu Duta is and has been a longtime spokesman/advocate of the Dakota language.

The Lumbee Powwow head male dancer is Billy Hunt and the head female dancer is Mahlea Hunt. The lineup features host drums’ War Paint (Northern Drum) and Cozad (Southern Drum).

The Cozad Singers were founded and organized by their late father, grandfather, great grandfather Leonard Cozad, in the mid-1930s.

Originally from the Carnegie, Oklahoma, now by way of Hogcreek Reserve, Oklahoma near Anadarko, Oklahoma. They represent the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.

Since their inception, they have traveled extensively throughout the US, Canada and aound the world. The Cozad Singers accolades include host Southern Drum at the National Museum of the American Indian Inaugural Powwow in Washington, D.C., and multiple championships at the Gatherings of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Cozad Singers were taught and instructed extensively and meticulously to perpetuate their indigenous Kiowa tribal traditions, language, protocols in the various Kiowa tribal Societies of songs and dance.

Their late father Leonard Sr., has composed numerous songs for their family big drum. And now the sons and grandsons of Leonard Cozad Sr., are carrying on the legendary teachings and customs

WarPaint was established in 2013 in Backswamp North Carolina and since then have traveled all over Indian country hosting and competing in various tribal celebrations.

Comprised mainly of Kahtehnu— aka Tuscarora and Lumbee, but also have members from the Catawba, Lakota, Dakota and Ojibway. A main goal of the drum group was to be able to write songs in their own language and showcase it across powwow country. They said they also hope to inspire young people to get involved in their culture, and show that southeastern Native people, are still here.

IF YOU GO: Admission for the Lumbee Powwow is $10 for adults, $5 for Youth (18 and under), $5 for Seniors (55+), $5 for Military (with ID), and $5 for a Sunday Only Pass, $20 for a Weekend Pass and children 5 years old and under are free.

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center is located at 638 Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton, NC. For more information, email Taylor Davis at tdavis@lumbeetribe.com or visit www.lumbeetribe.com.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolilna, reach her by email at taoxendine@lumbeetribe.com.