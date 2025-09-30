ELIZABETHTOWN – The second annual India Alexus McLaurin Nursing Scholarship Foundation Gala held at “The Ballroom at Whimsical” Sept. 13 turned out to be a huge success and the numbers are in for the Gala totals.

The total raised from ticket sales, silent auction and donations came to $17,729. This came on the heels of good news for Maurice Williams who is the gala organizer.

“I had some awesome mail in my mailbox as our 501 (c) (3) came in,” he said.

The gala was intended to celebrate the life of India Alexus McLaurin by continuing to support and give nurses financial aid to further them in their journey to become nurses. It was also to recognize a woman who excelled in her field, always had a smile and found her path to create a better world for those around her.

The gala was a formal affair and over 200 people came, “dressed to the nines” and ready to remember the story and at the same time, celebrate her continued work through “Poppy.” Williams was dressed in a full black and white tuxedo and the first thing you noticed when you saw him was the pink stethoscope which at one time belonged to McLaurin.

Williams set up the gala and brought to fruition the second annual nursing scholarship foundation that honored McLaurin’s almost 30 years on this earth by providing $30K in scholarships to nurses who were chosen to best represent the vision that McLaurin had while she was alive. Ten nurses were chosen who will really exemplified her spirit.

“We presented 10 scholarships,” Williams said. “Two at $5k and 8 at $2500. The scholarships were awarded based on GPA, letters of recommendation and looked over all the applicants and chose the best that would qualify. Some of the applicants went to BCC, one is going to ECU and so we didn’t narrow it down to one institution. It’s the best feeling to give out things like the stethoscopes and the scholarships. When she passed, her mom and I just felt that we had to do something. This year those who could benefit could be new students or existing students.”

The scholarship recipients and totals awarded were: Jade Black – $5,000. Brittany Hunt – $5,000. Sanauwa Campbell – $2500. Heather Eubanks – $2500. Carla Jackson – $2500. Chelsea Johnson – $2,500. Pamela Lashley – $2,500. Shanequa Mathis – $2,500. Cara Priest – $2,500. Don’Tavia Worley – $2,500.