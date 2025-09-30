The ingredients for something so simple, so quick and so good.

So light, you could probably eat the whole cake… but would risk the wrath of the rest of the family.

The bake looked like “turtle back” surprise, but this one was different.

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s not only Amore but it’s time to serve your Italian Lovers Cake!

This cake is not from scratch but has the texture and perfect sweetness as though it was.

Simple, easy, quick and enough to serve 12. So, if this is for your special night date with just the two of you, you can cut the rest and freeze it for another impromptu date night or a late-night snack.

Here is your shopping list:

Layer 1- Chocolate Cake:

1 Box Chocolate Cake Mix (plus the ingredients listed on the box)

Layer 2 – Cheesecake:

4 large eggs

1 Cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

2 lbs. whole milk ricotta cheese

Layer 3 – Topping:

1 Box instant chocolate pudding

8 Oz tub of cool whip

2 Cups cold milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Take a 9x 13 oven-safe baking dish and spray with cooking spray (I used Avocado spray). Prepare the cake mix per instructions on the box. Pour into the dish. In a separate bowl mix with a spoon the ricotta cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract until all ingredients are fully incorporated. SPOON the batter onto the cake mix and lightly spread.

You want the cheesecake to stay on top of the chocolate cake. Bake for 40-55 minutes (depending on your oven) and check periodically with a toothpick. The cake is done when the toothpick comes out clean. When cake has cooled completely, make the topping.

Take the pudding and add 2 cups of cold milk and with a mixer or whisk, beat until thickened. Fold in the Cool Whip. Spread on top of the cake and cover with plastic wrap and store in the frig for 8-24 hours until it sets. Dust with confectioners’ sugar or cocoa. It’s amazing how beautiful the cake looks once you cut into it and serve.

This week’s fun fact: Did you know that Chocolate Lovers Cake was also known as the “Robert Redford” aka “The Next Best Thing to Robert Redford.” It is named after him to describe its delicious and indulgent nature suggesting that the dessert is as sweet as the actor’s craft. This recipe was shared by many newspaper food writers in the 1980s and as you can see, it is still to this day. Robert Redford passed away at 89 years of age on Sept. 16, 2025 and his name will live on forever. May he Rest in Peace.