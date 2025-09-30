ELIZABETHTOWN – In 2026, America will commemorate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of a nation dedicated to the principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Over the centuries, our country has experienced profound changes and overcome countless challenges. This milestone offers a unique opportunity to reflect upon our local history here in Bladen County.

As part of the America 250 commemoration, Bladen County is creating a Driving Tour of Historical Sites, and we need the community’s help to identify and share the rich stories, landmarks, and heritage that shaped our county.

Your knowledge and contributions can help bring Bladen County’s history to life for both residents and visitors.

How to Enter a Historical Site:

1) Visit the link provided.

2) Suggest historical sites in Bladen County and share photos, stories, or documents.

3) Once reviewed and verified, qualifying sites will be added to the Bladen Historical Driving Tour on the https://explorehere.app/bladen/contribute.

SUBMIT SITES BY OCTOBER 15, 2025