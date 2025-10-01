The East Bladen and Hobbton football game is scheduled to resume Monday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The game was suspended last Friday because of lightning, thunder and heavy rain.

Originally, the game was scheduled to resume Oct. 7, but it was announced Tuesday that the finish to the Carolina Conference game had been moved up a day.

There will be no charge for spectators to attend the resumption of play.

The game will resume with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter with East Bladen leading 14-12.

Hobbton scored on consecutive possessions in the second quarter for a 12-0 lead. East Bladen got on board with only 12 seconds remaining in the first half on Dashon Campbell’s 3-yard run that cut it to 12-6.

East Bladen then marched 75 yards in eight plays after receiving the second half kickoff. Quarterback Keyshawn Kemp ran the final 5 yards for the touchdown, then converted the 2-point conversion that gave the Eagles the lead.

East Bladen (4-1) is scheduled to play at North Duplin on Friday, Oct. 3.

West Bladen (2-3) was idle last Friday. The Knights are scheduled to play at Whiteville on Friday, Oct. 3 in their Southeastern Conference opener.