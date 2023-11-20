ELIZABETHTOWN — The theme for the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is “Hometown Holiday” in honor of the yearlong celebration of Elizabethtown’s 250. The parade and tree lighting will take place on Sunday, Nov. 26 starting at 4 p.m.

Terri Dennison, director of Communications and Marketing for Elizabethtown, announced that the Grand Marshalls will represent the longtime downtown retailers who continue to make the town a shopping destination.

Dennison added that businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to create floats that interpret that theme for the Best Float Contest. Last year’s Best Float winner was Camp Clearwater.

The Parade will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Elizabethtown Town Hall, and travel east on Broad Street, then make a right turn onto Poplar St (Rt. 701 S), ending at Swanzy Street. A grandstand and performance area will be set up in front of Leinwands on West Broad Street.

Santa will be at the end of the Parade and will be escorted to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Courthouse around 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Chamber at 910-862-4368.

Additionally, The Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging all residents to consider “Giving Local” as they plan their year-end contributions this year by holding an event at the Cape fear Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Tuesday).

All non-profits are invited to set up informational displays at the Farmers Market during the day. Non-profits who are members of the Chamber will have the opportunity to address the Chamber membership during their November Member meeting at 8 a.m.

Registration is required. Contact the Chamber at 910-862-4368.