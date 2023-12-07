Bladen County, NC — (December 7, 2023)— FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Working Lands Trust, a leading nonprofit dedicated to conserving farmland and supporting agricultural education, announced recently that organizers are thrilled with the “tremendous success” of a recent fundraiser, Farm Revival.

The event, held in October at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, not only brought much-needed funding to farmland conservation efforts but also provided invaluable support to the Bladen County FFA chapters.

Farm Revival, hosted by Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, united participants in a celebration of North Carolina’s farming heritage and the importance of agricultural education.

Guests were treated to an array of raffles, cuisine prepared by Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, and presentations by the local FFA chapters. The highlight of the event was a spirited live auction, featuring coveted one-of-a-kind experiences and prizes, adding additional excitement and camaraderie to the festivities.

Derrick Rice, events director at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery expressed his gratitude for being part of such a meaningful event.

“We were honored to host 150 guests and join in sponsorship of the Working Lands Trust benefit,” he said. “Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery is committed to supporting WLT’s mission of preserving local farms and keeping them moving forward. It is especially meaningful that part of the funds raised go towards supporting Bladen County FFA clubs, which help nurture and build the future generations of agricultural professionals.”

The success of Farm Revival was made possible by the generous contributions of more than 40 businesses and individuals from all over North Carolina. Smithfield Foods, in particular, played a vital role by graciously donating the pork that was served during the event, further showcasing their commitment to community support.

“I am so proud of and thankful for our agriculture community. This is just the beginning of many of our FFA members’ agriculture journeys and I couldn’t have asked for a better event that truly represented our mission and supported Working Lands Trust to protect our farms and working lands,” said Reva Orr, West Bladen FFA advisor.

Working Lands Trust officials said 18% of the funds raised during Farm Revival have been presented to the Bladen County school system to support the Bladen FFA chapters.

To continue their efforts, the clubs will sell special edition Farm Revival shirts, with the proceeds going toward further funding the county’s FFA programs.

“By investing in the future of agricultural education, Working Lands Trust aims to create a sustainable and thriving farming community in Bladen County and beyond,” according to a press statement.

“Being raised in Robeson County, I have a special tie to this area,” said Mikey Fulk, Working Lands Trust’s executive director. “This event truly showcased the unwavering commitment of our farming community to supporting the next generation of agricultural producers. But just as importantly it demonstrated their determination to keep our working lands intact and in production. It is that type of effort that will be the catalyst in safeguarding our agricultural legacy.”

About Working Lands Trust

Working Lands Trust, NC’s only land trust solely dedicated to protecting working lands, is a nonprofit organization committed to conserving our food and fiber industry. By implementing strategic conservation practices and supporting educational programs, Working Lands Trust aims to safeguard the future of farming communities and sustain the vital connection between people and the land. For more information, please visit www.workinglandstrust.org.