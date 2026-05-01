Thursday Roundup: East Bladen baseball routs East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen collected 13 hits and scored in every inning Thursday night in routing East Columbus 15-3 in a Carolina Conference baseball game.

Zach Sholar, Davion Lewis, Colton Daly and Tyler Eason each had two hits for the Eagles (11-10, 8-4 Carolina). Jayce Hatcher had a hit and drove home three runs. Josh Dawson, Jaxon Hair and Easton Bostic had a hit. Daly and Hair each drove in two runs.

Master sports schedule | Standings

East Bladen tied for third place with North Duplin in the final conference standings. The teams split their two regular season meetings. East Columbus (14-6, 9-3 Carolina) missed its chance to share the league title with Hobbton (16-4, 10-2 Carolina) with the loss.

Hair’s two-run single highlighted a five-run first inning for East Bladen.Hatcher had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a two-run single in the sixth.

Hatcher pitched the first three innings and allowed three runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts. Lewis and Sholar didn’t allow a run over the final three innings.

Girls’ Soccer: East Bladen 3, East Columbus 0

In Lake Waccamaw, Gabby Rebollar scored twice and assisted on Kenley Parks’ goal as the Eagles (13-5-1, 9-3-0 Carolina) finished third in the Carolina Conference, one win behind co-champions North Duplin (13-2-0, 10-2-0 Carolina) and Hobbton (13-5-0, 102–0 Carolina).

East Bladen has posted six consecutive shutouts and outscored its opponents 25-0 to end the regular season.

Baseball: South Brunswick 11, West Bladen 0

In Bladenboro, West Bladen had its nine-game win streak snapped in ending the regular season.

South Brunswick (15-9, 7-3 Southeastern) scored three runs in the first inning and added on the remainder of the game. The Cougars scored four in the sixth.

West Bladen (17-7, 6-4 Southeastern) had two runners reach third base, but couldn’t score.

Daniel Bryan had two hits for the Knights while Ashton Davis, Tyler Lewis and Hunter Hester each had one. It was the second time West Bladen had been shutout this season.

Softball: South Brunswick 7, West Bladen 1

In Bladenboro, Southeastern Conference champion South Brunswick (17-5, 10-0 Southeastern) scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away.

West Bladen (9-11, 6-4 Southeastern) scored its lone run in the sixth when Maycee Kinlaw reached on a three-base error, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kali Allen.

Addison Wilcox, Allison Hickman and Abigail Dew each had a hit for the Knights, who lost their final four games of the regular season after winning seven straight.

Softball: East Columbus 9, East Bladen 1

In Lake Waccamaw, Gracie Coyle pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine as East Columbus earned a share of the Carolina Conference title with the victory.

The Gators (18-5, 9-1 Carolina) and North Duplin (13-1, 9-1 Carolina) tied for first place. East Bladen (8-12, 6-4 Carolina) finished third.

East Bladen’s lone run and hit came in the seventh inning. Tatum Allen lined a one-out single to center, advanced to second on a passed ball and to third on a ground out, then scored on a passed ball.

JV Baseball: West Bladen 9, South Brunswick 7

In Bladenboro, Stryker Pait’s two-run single in the fourth inning was the difference as the Knights (8-6) finished their season with a victory. The game was stopped after four innings because of the time limit.

South Brunswick scored six in the top of the third for a 7-4 advantage, but West Bladen tied it in the bottom of the third on an RBI-single by Pait and a two-run single by Aidan Thompson.

Pait went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Knights. Sawyer King had a hit and Cole Brisson had a hit and drove in a run.

Brooks Carroll got the win in relief of starter Luke Bryan. The duo combined to allow only two hits and struck out nine.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Softball: Nakina 14, Bladenboro 13 (8 innings)

In Nakina, Nakina pushed across a run in the eighth inning and rallied to beat the Bulldogs in the final game of the season.

Bladenboro led 12-7 after five innings and led 13-8 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Nakina tied it with five runs, then won it in the extra frame.

Ady Carroll and Caity McLaurin scored three runs to lead Bladenboro (6-3). Kaylee Fisher scored twice. Carley Rhodes, Eva Dove, Nora Chadwick, Bella Hester and Emma Cain each scored once.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: South Brunswick 11, West Bladen 0

Varsity: East Bladen 15, East Columbus 3

JV: West Bladen 9, South Brunswick 7

Softball

South Brunswick 7, West Bladen 1

East Columbus 9, East Bladen 1

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 3, East Columbus 0

South Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Nakina 6, Bladenboro 5

Softball

Nakina 14, Bladenboro 13

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Clarkton 6, Athletics 5

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch

Royals 16, Diamondbacks 15

Mets 21, Yankees 12

8-10-Year-Old Softball

Thunder 16, Riptide 3

Rockets 7, Bandits 5

FRIDAY, MAY 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Track and Field

West Bladen in Southeastern championship meet, South Columbus High School, 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

No games scheduled

SUNDAY, MAY 3

No games scheduled