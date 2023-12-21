ELIZABETHTOWN — Dubbed as country music’s woman in black, Jordan Rainer is catching fire with audiences of all ages, backgrounds and musical tastes.

With almost a quarter of a million streams just on Spotify, Jordan has received critically-acclaimed praise in numerous print and TV placements including a national televised appearance on Tamron Hall, a CMT video premiere, national and international airplay in Australia, Europe, Ireland, London, Switzerland, the U.K, and more.

She was most recently a finalist contender on NBC’s hit show The Voice.

Born in Atoka, OK and raised in Whitewright, TX, Jordan pulls her audiences in and has a knack for turning loud bars into a private showcase. Much like her music, her performance is an art form of its own. She wins crowds over with the energy and spunk she exudes while playing. With her witty lyrics, masterful guitar playing and unique voice, she has been embraced as a peer by respected artists and songwriters such as Dean Dillon (George Strait-The Chair, Marina Del Rey).

Jordan Rainer will perform live at the Cape Fear Vineyard Ballroom in Elizabethtown, NC on Friday, February 2nd, 2024 as part of their 2024 concert series. “We are thrilled to host Jordan as part of our concert series,” said Derrick Rice, one of the organizers at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. “She is an incredible talent and puts on an amazing high energy show. Our venue provides the perfect intimate setting for fans to connect with premier musical acts like Jordan.”

Limited number of General Admission Tickets are on sale now for $30 each. Five VIP tables with exclusive food and beverage service are also available for $400. The event is produced by White Dog Entertainment.

Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery has hosted successful concerts like Uncle Kracker, Lonestar, mega stars Sawyer Brown, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio and 38 Special. Nestled at 195 Vineyard Drive, it has proved once again to be the perfect backdrop for a legendary evening of country music magic. Until the next concert rolls around, let’s raise our glasses and toast to the everlasting allure of great music, good company, and fine wine.