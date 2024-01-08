ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce will focus on the current projects and future plans that mean growth for Elizabethtown, White Lake and all of Bladen County at its Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner on at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lu Mil Vineyard.

The event is themed “Here We Grow Again” and will focus on the many good things happening in Mother Nature’s Playground that will boost the economy, support our businesses and workforce, and positively impact our ways of life.

According to Chamber staff, the panelist of speakers will be a trio of local officials who will give updates on projects presented at the Chamber meeting in 2021. The speakers include Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout, White Lake Town Administration Sean Martin, and Bladen’s Bloomin’ Chuck Heustess, who will speak on behalf of Bladen County.

The Chamber will also present its Annual Awards at the end of the meeting.

The meeting is open to Chamber Members and their guests.

A buffet dinner will be served.

The cost is $30 per person or $300 for a table of eight that includes a customized centerpiece. Reservations can be made on the event listing of the Chamber website or by calling the Chamber at 910-862-4368.