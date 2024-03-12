Hi! The editor’s Wife Here…bringing you some of my delicious, quick and easy-to-make recipes that have been a favorite of family, friends and colleagues.

I will be sharing my recipes whether a snack, appetizer, main dish, side dish or dessert. I hope these will become your household favorites too. Coming from a large Italian family (with six siblings), I have (and can only) cook in large portions.

However, left-overs always make for a great new dish! Let’s start off with a Southern favorite. The Creamiest, Gooey Mac & Cheese! Ready in one hour and serves 8 (This is half the recipe I usually make). Here is your Grocery list.

Make sure to get your counter organized with the following before starting: 1 lb. of Elbo Macaroni (I prefer the Large) 8 Tablespoons of butter ½ Cup of Muenster Cheese. Shred yourself or buy sliced and break it up) ½ Cup Mild Chedder (use sharp if you like that little bit of a bite).

It is best to buy a block and shred yourself… ½ Cup Monterey Jack cheese (best to buy and block and shred yourself) 10 oz of Yellow Velvetta Cheese, cubed 8 oz Pkg of Kraft Creamy Melt Mozzarella Cheese 2 eggs slightly beaten ¼ tsp fresh ground pepper ¼ tsp Lawry’s Seasoned Salt 2 Cups of half-and-half Directions: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Butter a deep 2-1/2 Quart baking dish (the deeper the creamier result). Start out by boiling a large pot of water.

Always make sure to add salt to the water. I usually use ½ handful. You only want to cook the macaroni for seven minutes. You don’t want it too overcooked as macaroni will continue to cook in the oven. Drain the macaroni and set aside (never, ever rinse your pasta after cooking…this is an Italian cardinal sin!) Turn off the stove and return the pot to the hot burner.

Add the stick of butter and stir until it melts (do not let it burn).

1. Generously butter a deep 2-1/2 Quart baking dish (bottom and sides)

2. In a large bowl, combine all the shredded cheeses (Do not add Velvetta to this bowl)

3. Add the drained macaroni to the pot of butter. Stir until well macaroni is fully mixed.

4. Stir in the cooked macaroni

5. Once evenly coated with the butter, add in order: Add the Shredded Cheeses, half-and-half, The Cubed Velvetta Cheese, the slightly beaten eggs, seasoned Salt and pepper. Gently mix until cheese has melted (it will be a bit stringy so don’t let that concern you.

6. Once completely incorporated, add to the buttered Casserole Dish.

7. Place on a baking sheet and cover using a lid or foil with cooking spray.

8. Bake for approximately 35 minutes until you can see the sides bubbling

9. Remove the cover and bake an additional five minutes for a golden-brown top.

This Mac and Cheese comes out Creamy, Gooey and Stringy…just as Mac and Cheese is meant to be! So, make sure to put that pot under hot water right away to avoid a messy clean up later.

What about Left-Overs? If you want to reheat, Never, ever put in the microwave. That will only make the macaroni hard and the oils separate from the cheese. You will lose the creaminess. The best way to reheat is to take a saucepan and add milk to the bottom. Heat the milk then add in the cold left-over Mac & Cheese. Cover and put on low heat.

Stay in front of it and as you see it heating up, then carefully stir until the macaroni separates and it comes back to its original creamy texture. This recipe left-over is also great for making Macaroni Cheese Balls – Recipe to come later in a future column.

Mangia!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian chef who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller intimate family gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: https://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia