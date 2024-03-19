Who hasn’t dreamed about walking among the Egyptian pyramids, soaking in the sun on a beach in Spain, or wandering along the Great Wall of China? Every parent wants to give their children a taste of the world, but the economic reality of international air travel for a family, not to mention hotels, passports and food, makes it tough for most of us to consider except in our daydreams.

There is a way to give your children the world – without leaving your living room. How? Host a foreign exchange student from a country you’ve always admired! Fascinated by France? Curious about China? Intrigued by India? By welcoming an international student from one of these countries into your home, you instantly open a portal to a far-off land.

“Exchange programs are a strong, peace promoting opportunity,” according to Mary Battle an Ayusa host mom from Wilson, North Carolina. “Seeing firsthand how other cultures think and choose to behave defeats bigotry, rendering thoughtless cultural generalities meaningless. I am so fortunate to be hosting Rena, my exchange student from Germany, and to have this wonderful young woman in my life.”

Foreign exchange students come from all over the world. Ayusa matches host families with students from more than 60 different countries including Argentina, China, Spain, Italy Belgium, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Lebanon, Norway, Pakistan, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia and Turkey. All high school foreign exchange students are fully insured, bring their own spending money, and are proficient in English – and all high school exchange programs are regulated by the U.S. Department of State.

“We welcome host families of all shapes and sizes – families with young children, families with no children, empty nesters whose children have left home, single parents and nontraditional families,” says Connie Lawrence, community representative of Ayusa, a nonprofit that promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange and study abroad opportunities for high school students. “The key requirements for a host family are to provide a safe and nurturing home environment, genuinely love children, and have a desire to learn more about a different culture.”

Volunteer host families provide foreign exchange students a nurturing environment, three meals a day and a bedroom (either private or shared with a host sibling of the same gender). Each host family and student is supported by a professionally trained community representative who works with the family and student for the entire program.

Interested host families are required to fill out an application, pass a background check and interview with a local exchange program representative in their homes. Once accepted to a program, host families can view profiles of students to find the right match for their family.

“Hosting an exchange student is a life-changing experience – for the student, the host family and the host community,” says Mrs. Battle. “There is no better way to teach your children about the world around them than through welcoming an international high school student into your home.”

Our Community Partnership program is new this year and is a wonderful thing for businesses, civic clubs, agricultural companies, churches etc. to help us in finding qualified Host Families to host one or two of our students.

Ayusa will reward the entity with a gift of $500.per qualified family that they refer to us that says “yes” to opening their home and heart to our students.

It is like one hand helping the other and working together as a community.

As you know from personal experience hosting is many things like bringing a new worldly perspective to our daily lives by learning how other cultures live while at the same time teaching the students our culture. In addition, treasured life changing and long-lasting relationships are formed.

I know since I have been with Ayusa I have had the opportunity to meet many people from other countries and travel to their country as well and it is an opportunity I will always hold dear to my heart.

Inviting an international student into your home you will find the cultural exchange broadens your world view in so many wonderful ways.

What a host family looks like

There is no typical Ayusa Host Family! No matter where you live or how your family is structured, there is a student waiting for a family like yours.

What a host family provides

A safe & caring home environment for a fall semester or full academic year A private or shared bedroom Three meals a day Local Transportation

AYUSA support

Global team with firsthand experience. Local guidance & counseling throughout the program. Monthly check-ins to ensure student’s success in school, family, & social activities. 24/7 assistance for families & students in case of emergency.

Benefits of hosting

The joy & energy of a new family member. A meaningful connection to other cultures. Start new traditions. International friendships that last a lifetime. The chance to share your culture & interests!

Ayusa is currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the 2024-2025 school year. For more information about hosting a high school foreign exchange student, please contact Connie Lawrence, Ayusa CR at 919-612-5013 clawrence@ayusa.org.

Visit their website at www.ayusa.org.