The dish is gorgeous even before it is cooked. A sweet treat for a beautiful ham.

‘Tis the Season where families will be gathering to break bread and celebrate resurrection! Nothing sounds like a better Easter Dinner than a delicious baked ham. So, what should accompany that? Here is a recipe that comes from up north. When serving this at my dinner parties, the crowd went crazy. We called it Potato Substitute because that’s what it was… a substitute for Potatoes. This is a perfect side dish, left over snack or dessert, if you’d like. But I always served this with my main dish. It’s just as good served cold or at room temperature and you can always warm it up in the microwave for a short period.

Your Shopping List:

1. 2 Medium Cans of well drained crushed pineapple

2. Twelve slices of White Bread (I like using D’Italiano Sliced Italian Bread) Cubed into one-inch pieces

3. One Cup Sugar

4. Eight Eggs (Slightly Beaten)

5. One Stick Butter (softened)

6. One Tab cold Butter

7. Ground Cinnamon

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.

Take the Tab of cold butter and grease the bottom and sides of a two-and-a-half quart dish.

Drain the crushed pineapple and squeeze it well so it is dry.

Take one stick of softened butter and one cup of sugar. Cream until well incorporated.

Add the slightly beaten eggs and well drained crushed pineapple. Mix well.

Take the one-inch cubed bread and gently fold into the mixture until well coated.

Add mixture to the baking dish and sprinkle with ground cinnamon.

Place on middle rack of oven and bake for 45-55 minutes until a knife comes out clean.

Cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian chef who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia