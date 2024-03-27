DUNN – The West Bladen Knights had three of their own selected to the SAC 6 All-Conference team last week–junior center Chase Williams, junior guard Hezekiah Adams and sophomore guard Jackson Pait. Head Coach Travis Pait and the Knights earned their second straight Southeastern Conference title this season with the help of a three-headed dragon on offense. Williams averaged 17.5 on the year, while Adams contributed a season average of 12.2 ppg and Pait added another 11.1 ppg for a 24-2 season.

Williams was a juggernaut in the painted area and teams would resort to throwing triple teams at him to no avail. He was averaging around 9 rebounds this season, with an average of 2.2 blocks and he dished out 2.6 assists a game. Williams can add his second SAC 6 All-Conference nod to his individual accomplishments, alongside his 2024 NCBCA All-District First Team plaque. Adams athleticism combined with his ability to handle the ball gave him an explosive first-step and he was equally as good on the defensive end with an average of three steals a game.

He also improved his three-point shooting this season and he was an important cog in the Knights winning-machine. Pait is a sniper from range and his ability to knock down three-balls was always the answer when the Knights needed an extra spark down the stretch. He finished in double-figures 15 times this season and he went 7-for-7 behind the arc in a game against Midway for a season-high 25 points.

Fairmont shared the spoils of the SAC 6 Regular-Season title with the Knights and they also split the “Coach of the Year” award as well. Coach Pait and Fairmont Head Coach Montrell McNair were named the coaches of the year in the SAC 6 for 2024. McNair and the Golden Tornadoes finished the year on a playoff run that concluded in the 3A East Regional Semifinal to end their season at 22-6.

The Golden Tornadoes had three of their own to make the All-Conference Team–senior guard Issac McKeller, junior forward Isaiah Billings and junior guard Landon Cummings. St. Pauls had their sophomore center Tyson Thompson and junior guard Tykeem Oxiendine selected to the All-Conference team. Clinton’s Camden Davis was the sole representative for the Darkhorses, while Red Springs added Kaedon Porter and Mahki Graham. Midway rounded out the list with senior guard Tripp Westbrook and junior guard Kemari McNeil.