Chef Timothy’s culinary magic was spot on for the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery Easter Sunday dinner buffet. Also featured in the Easter fun were outdoor games organized and put together by the staff at The Tipsy Toad.

It was the annual Easter Buffet event and the guests were raving about the Easter menu in The Cork Room, and the creativity concerning CF’s skills that he brought to the traditional Easter feast.

This year, Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery had multiple seatings instead of the usual two time slots and organizer Krisine Ross said that they had expected over 150 people to attend the floppy eared gala.

The Easter Bunny was available for photos and to greet all the kids including guiding them through the vineyard where the eggs were hidden.

In addition to the Easter egg hunt which occurred both at noon at 2:30, there were outdoor games like the egg-in-spoon race and bunny hop sack races held every 30 minutes starting at 11a.m.

The buffet menu featured ham, barbecued chicken and pasta, country vegetables, banana pudding, and rolls. Special Easter mimosas were dished out by the tavern staff.

Ross who organized the event last year has been with Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery for 14 months.

“People come and enjoy having a meal with their family and enjoying the outdoors and the beautiful day we have today,” Ross said. “In the front of the restaurant we have the bunny hop races, and we have the egg-relay races and just a lot of fun. The adults of course are welcome to the games or can go into the Tipsy Toad to do a tasting of wine and spirits.”

Putting together an event of this magnitude had everyone on their toes for weeks at CFV&W.

“Probably just managing timing is the biggest challenge,” she said. “Making sure all the food is hot and constantly available.”

It has been a plus to have an award-winning chef on board, according to Ross.

“He’s fantastic,” she said. “He has been so creative, he comes up with all kinds of new ideas with some things we don’t normally have on the menu. And the people love it.”