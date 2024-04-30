Today I want to review something I saw as I closed the book on the church at Ephesus. A church where “potential” was in its spiritual DNA – but remained in the shadow of a pagan temple because it had left its first love.

The key to achieving your destiny and reaching your potential is “working faith” – and faith can only work by LOVE. This church had walked away from its love because it was too busy competing and trying to become like the mega church in its community.

In the end, the temple of Diana became one of the Seven Wonders of the World and even its ruins remain… while the church of Ephesus drifted away into oblivion and even its ruins were destroyed and covered by time… buried in the dust of the earth.

We can lose sight of the essentials when our eyes are on natural things. (repeat that out loud)

You can accomplish all that God has called you to… IF you keep in mind that the things you do, must be IN Him and not FOR Him. In your church sing TO Him not About Him. Take time WITH Him – don’t just read ABOUT Him. You must return to your first love as often as you return to your daily dinner table.

He is the bread of life. And you need sustenance.

God is all about the family eating together at the supper table. (Luke 14:16-24) I read about the great supper and those who excused themselves because of the: lust of the flesh, lust of the eyes and the pride of life. Those three things will cause us to make excuses as to why we can’t come to supper. But I know that this very hour that clarion call is going forth like a dinner bell to the earth… Luke 14:17 And sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, come; for all things are now ready.

Come. For all things are now ready.

Like mom calling us from the back door that supper was ready. I don’t know about you, but you didn’t make her call twice. Lollygagging made you miss out on the mashed potatoes.

When we return to our first love and to His table – we can surely reach the potential He put within us and we can achieve the destiny He intended for us.

Come when He calls and you’ll surely be filled. Let your prayer be today and every day as you go to His feet…

Open my ears so I can hear YOU. (Isaiah 29:18)

Order my steps. (Psalm 37:23)

Give me courage to take those steps. (Joshua 1:9)

Let this path be well lit with your word (Psalm 119:105)

I desire my love to be constant, my anointing to be full and fresh and that your presence in me be powerful. That I accomplish all you have called me to.

Faith cannot “work” except by love. And without faith that is alive and working, it is impossible to please Him. Ephesus lost its ability to go forth into what God destined for it.

Now, my God, let, I beseech you, your eyes be open, and let thine ears be attendant unto the prayer that is made in this place. (II Chron6:40)