The walk to support the fight against abused children took place last Thursday at the Bladen County Department of Social Services building. The walk took place at 10 a.m. and over 40 people attended.

ELIZABETHTOWN – A group of concerned citizens and local health workers rallied at the Bladen County Department of Social Services Building April 18 to show their support in the fight against child abuse here in April which is National Child Abuse Prevention month.

It was a walk for remembering and reflecting on the issue of abused children who need to be taken out of the shadows and brought into the light of saving arms.

Child Protective Services Supervisor, Megan Thompson was one of the organizers of the event with Child Protective Services Supervisor/On-Call/In-Home Services/Intake – Valerie Gill.

“The walk is in support and to make the community aware of child abuse,” Thompson said. “Also, we want them to know about the prevention that we provide daily, working with families in the community.”

Some of the prevention methods used, according to Thompson is the linking of families with services that they may need, therapies that can be put into place, resources such as food stamps, insurance and Medicaid help.

“Families also need help with housing and we can assist in getting applications put in and speaking with the housing department,” Thompson said. “We do have a food bank resource if the family is not eligible for food stamps or they run out of food and supplies during the month.”

So many consider child abuse, just physical abuse, but there are so many ways that children are abused.

“There is physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and also forms of neglect such as medical neglect,” Thompson said. “There is also improper supervision and improper discipline and abandonment.”

Thompson said that there is child abuse everywhere, including in Bladen County.

“Some days we get no reports, and then some days we may have several reports,” she said. “It is everywhere and that’s one of the reasons that we do the things we do here at the agency to make sure the community is aware. We also educate people as to what to look for when individuals are working with families that could recognize child abuse, the schools as well can be aware. Once we get a report, we do work with the family to make sure that they understand what the state says that the need is as far as a home, clothing and food.”

Another issue that is ever-pressing and needs to be addressed is the need for foster care – also run through the Department of Social Services.

“That need is extremely great in Bladen County,” Thompson said. “We need foster parents immediately. We have kids that are coming into care and we do have to use out of the county placements for them.”

If you feel that you would like to know more about becoming a foster parent for a child in need or you are wanting to take that step in changing the world of a child, you can call 862-6800. You can ask to speak to the foster care supervisor.

“I feel that there’s always a need for more resources in our county,” Thompson said. “For therapies and a place where they could go for donations. For these families I know that some counties have vouchers to get clothing and furniture. But I don’t think our county has anything like that.”

As far as funding for the programs, Gill said, “They are funded through the state federal government. It’s county run, but state and federal funded.”

Gill is in her second term at the Bladen County Department of Social Services and as a supervisor, she has been there for nine months.

“I was here from 2018 until June of 2021,” Thompson said. “I came back as well and have been here since July of 2023.”

The Bladen County Department of Social Services’ mission statement is published as:

The core beliefs of the Bladen County Department of Social Services as excerpted from its mission statement are embodied in the following:

1. We believe that the family unit is the primary and preferred resource for meeting the needs of children and adults. 2. Emphasis is placed on maintaining children and disabled adults in their own homes through the provision of needed services to improve and strengthen family functioning. Out of home placement services are available when the care and safety of children/disabled adults can not be insured in their own home. 3. Community based preventative services offer the necessary support to families and disabled adults in their quest to remain at home as long as possible. 4. Bladen County citizens will be respected and supported in their interactions with our agency.

According to the Bladen County Social Services website, you can apply for and receive help by picking up:

Applications for Economic Services are available for those without internet access at the front porch of the agency located in a file cabinet identified by programs desired to make application to. Those programs are as follows: Food & Nutrition Services, Adult Medicaid, Family & Children’s Medicaid, Work Frist Family Assistance, Child Care, Crisis Intervention, Low Income Energy Assistance and Child Support.

Each application has a coversheet attached with directions to complete the application to include a signature on each application made. Applications are to be returned to the secure Drop box located at the front door for timely process. To ensure all questions or contact with caseworkers can be made the public is instructed to call 910-862-6800 for assistance.

Any reports of abuse or neglect of children or adults can be made Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5pm by calling the agency at 910-862-6800. After hours and weekends reports may be made by calling Bladen County Communications at 910-862-8141/910-862-8142.

Mark DeLap is a journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To email him, send a message to: mdelap@www.bladenjournal.com