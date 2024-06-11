Meatloaf is the cousin to the meatball and is a traditional German, Belgian and Scandinavian dish. But did you know that a meatloaf recipe can be traced as far back to an ancient Roman cookbook?

So, what better than to make it an Italian way! Not everyone is a meatloaf lover, but I can tell you that I made it for a company of friends who didn’t know what to expect for dinner when then arrived. When I told them it was meatloaf, there was some silence…

After serving this dish Michelle confessed that she hated meatloaf but didn’t want to say anything and graciously ate it. She didn’t expect it to be unlike any meatloaf she had ever tried.

I’m sure you enjoy this too! (This recipe can serve up to 8 people. Well, that is, only if they don’t come back for seconds)

Here is your shopping list:

2 lbs. ground chuck

1 lb. sweet Italian Sausage

1 tsp course Kosher Salt

2 tsp pepper

3 eggs

1 Cup Italian Style Breadcrumbs

¾ Cup grated Parmesan cheese

1-1/4 Cup Chunky Ragu Garden Style Tomato Sauce

8 Slices Deli Ham

8 Slices Mozzarella Cheese

8 Slices Provolone Cheese

Thinly Sliced Pepperoni

Wax Paper

PREHEAT OVEN TO 450 DEGREES…

Take the ground meats and add to a large bowl.

Add the next 6 ingredients (do not add the Ham, Cheese and Pepperoni to the mixture).

Mix well by hand until fully incorporated but not too much so it doesn’t become tough.

Take a large sheet of wax paper and lay it on a countertop.

Place the mixture and press out into a rectangular shape. Pat it out evenly.

Take the sliced ham and lay on top of the mixture slightly overlapping each other and keeping a ¾-inch boarder around the meat.

Place the provolone cheese on top of the ham followed by the mozzarella cheese

Spread some pepperoni on top.

Take the short side of the wax paper and lift to carefully roll the meatloaf.

Press the sides of the meatloaf together so there are no gaps

Press the bottom seam of the meatloaf together so there is no gap.

While still on the wax paper, take the meatloaf and place onto a lightly greased 13” Py-rex baking dish and roll so that the seam side is on the bottom. I use an avocado spray as it can take the high heat.

Carefully shape the meatloaf so that it a bit more flatten and longer but not touching the sides of the baking dish.

Place in the 450 degree oven for about 10 minutes so that the outside of the meatloaf browns (which will help to keep too much the cheese from melting out).

Lower the temperature to 350 degrees and cook for 35 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160 degrees.

Remove from oven and tent with foil for about five minutes.

Slice and Serve

(Note: There is no helping some of the cheese from melting out of the meatloaf during the cooking process. But this also helps infuse the cheesy flavor into the meat. Plus, it’s great to snack prior to serving!)

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia