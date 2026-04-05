McGill: It’s Monday but Friday’s coming!

I hope each of you had a very blessed Holy Week. I, for one, love the Easter Season. I am always blessed beyond measure by the Palm Sunday Celebration, the Maundy Thursday’s Sacred Remembrance, the Passion of Christ’s Cross on Good Friday, our Easter Sunrise Service and, of course the grand finale, Worshipping the Resurrected Christ on Easter Sunday… whew, just the reminder of these events and activities is exhausting!

I pray that each of us did more than simply go through the motions and repeat the annual Easter Rituals of our Religion. I pray we truly Worshipped the Living God like never before.

Even though I have lived through 52 Easter’s; 43 as a Christian and 34 as a Minister of the Gospel, I still have much to learn about this blessed season that commemorates the Death, Burial and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit revealed an amazing truth to me as I was preparing my Palm Sunday Sermon and I must share it with you all in this week’s column.

Let’s revisit the streets of Jerusalem where Jesus rode into town on the back of a lowly donkey. With clothes strewn in his path and palm branches waving in the air, the crowd cried out, “HOSANNA.” (Matt. 21:9) We have all seen the reenactment of this by children’s plays over the years, no doubt, making for a sweet moment and a plethora of photo ops for proud parents and grandparents. But there’s a part that we might miss without careful examination of the exposition of Matthew 21. In verse 10, “All the City was Moved” and asked, “Who Is This?” The answer is not wrong but it is not completely right either. The multitude said, “Jesus the Prophet of Nazareth.” Beloved, Jesus is so much more!!!

The Celebrating Crowd made it clear that they wanted a Savior. The word, “HOSEANNA” means, “Save Us.” I would submit that the multitudes from then until now want someone to save them. Those who crowded the streets of the Holy City on Palm Sunday wanted someone to save them from Roman Oppression, from Unfair Taxation, from Social Injustice … they wanted a Politician to Protect them from Authoritarians in Rome. They believed Jesus was going to set up His Kingdom on Earth and they all wanted to be a part of the Coronation of this Earthly King.

Sadly, many of the same voices crying “HOSANNA” would soon be chanting, “CRUCIFY.” That’s right, by Friday of Holy Week, the Masses of Praisers would turn into a Mob of Protestors. But why? Here’s what the Lord revealed to me … Multitudes Receive Jesus as “HOSANNA” (Savior) but Reject Jesus as “ADONAI” (Lord). Many like the idea of Rejoicing but few embrace that same spirit when it comes to Repentance. Most prefer the thought of Jesus’ Compassion over the prospect of His Conviction.

You have probably heard the sermon by S.M. Lockridge called “It’s Friday but Sunday’s Coming” which celebrated Christ’s Victory over the Grave. There’s a sad but true commentary on the 21st Century Christian and Church that can be summarized, “It’s Sunday but Friday’s Coming.” It has been my experience that, all too often, Sunday’s Praisers become Friday’s Protestors.

May we all be encouraged to make Jesus both “HOSANNA” (Savior) and “ADONAI” (Lord) of our lives by accepting His Redemptive Gift of Salvation and then living by Repentant Grace through Sanctification daily.