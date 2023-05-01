THEY SAID IT

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, talking about the possibility that the average price of a gallon of gasoline may see a period of decline.

***

“We need to get to some of the areas that don’t have access at all.

Caitlin Faulk, licensed therapist from Riegelwood, talking about a mobile health clinic designed to serve residents in rural areas.

***

“As a granddaughter of a veteran, daughter of a veteran, spouse of a veteran, mother of future veterans, & a veteran myself, I’m disgusted that the VA would blatantly lie about this bill & willingly use our nation’s heroes as political pawns. Unacceptable.”

A retweet by @House Republicans of an original tweet by Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) commenting on a story headlined “GOP furious at VA claiming debt bill cuts veteran benefits: ‘Shamelessly lying.’”

***

“Our state is moving rapidly toward a clean energy future, and we’re grateful for the North Carolinians who are helping us lead the way.

Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) tweeting in response to a story in Energy News Network headlined, “Catawba College becomes first campus in North Carolina — and the Southeast — to go carbon neutral.”

***

“We are so strong and we go through so, so much.”

Amelia, a 16-year-old Illinois girl,” quoted in a story by the Associated Press, which interviewed five girls in four states and agreed to publish only their first names because of the sensitive nature of the topics they discussed. The teens offered sobering — and sometimes surprising — insight about depression. Find the full story at https://bit.ly/41S78SZ.